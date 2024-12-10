Jason Kelce phone slamming incident investigation closed by Penn State Police
The Penn State police investigation into former Eagles center turned ESPN personality Jason Kelce slamming a person's phone into the ground during an altercation has closed, according to Jenna West of The Athletic.
“The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The incident took place before Penn State's clash with Ohio State in Happy Valley on November 3. Kelce was walking in a group of fans, where he was accosted by a person holding a phone, who asked “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a fa— for dating Taylor Swift?”
This prompted the older Kelce brother to turn and face the man, taking his phone and throwing it to the ground, before retorting “Who’s the fa— now?” and walking off.
RELATED: Packers-Lions makes NFL history as most-streamed regular season game
The incident prompted an apology from the former Eagles star the following Monday, during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown broadcast.
"In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate," Kelce said, per ESPN, "I fell short this week."
"I think everybody has seen on social media what happened this week," Kelce continued. "Listen, I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing, I really don't. I don't think it leads to discourse and it's the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have."
Kelce retired after last season, and has been an analyst on ESPN for the 2024 football season.
The investigation was opened by Penn State police after the fact, but with no one coming forward to file charges or make a statement, everyone involved in the incident can move on.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB:The best non-Playoff Bowl Games
NFL: AJ Brown mocks Jalen Hurts’ passing
CFB:Notre Dame could get hot and win it all
MLB: Soto makes Mets the kings of New York