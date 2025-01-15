Guardian Cap 2.0 set to release next month (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
Football is a violent sport, and with it being a violent sport, that means unfortunate injuries take place in almost every game.
The main health priority that the NFL and college football have been working on has been the elimination of concussions.
One step in the right direction has been the Guardian Cap. Guardian Caps are soft shell helmets meant to reduce the impact during player collisions.
Today, it was announced that a new version of the caps would be released in February. Take a closer look at the Guardian Cap 2.0.
According to the official Guardian Cap website, the 2.0 caps are the same material and the same technology as the first, but with a better visual appearance.
Some fans were concerned with the look of the first version of the caps. However, looks shouldn't matter when the main purpose is safety.
However, the look of the 2.0 caps are aesthetically pleasing. This should keep the noise down on those who didn't like the looks of the original caps.
With the release not until February, fans shouldn't expect to see the new caps this season in the NFL Playoffs. However, with the Super Bowl being in February, there's always a possibility.
