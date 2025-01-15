Fired Lazio falconer stages lock-in protest after barricading himself inside club's training ground
By Simon Head
Just when you thought you'd heard it all about Lazio's recently-fired, surgically-enhanced, facist-saluting former falconer, Juan Bernabe, he continues to stay in the headlines.
According to reports from La Repubblica, Bernabe has reacted to news of his firing by barricading himself in at the club's training ground.
The 56-year-old, who was previously best known for being the handler responsible for looking after the club's eagle mascot, Olimpico, had previously been suspended by the Rome-based Serie A club for facist chants and salutes back in 2021.
RELATED: 'Shocked' Serie A side Lazio fires club falconer over penis photos
But that all changed when Bernabe underwent penis enlargement surgery, after which he decided to share the photos and videos of the results on his social media.
In a statement, Lazio said they were "shocked" at Bernabe's social media posts, and fired him immediately "due to the seriousness of his conduct."
Now things have moved on a step, with Bernabe refusing to leave his accommodation at the club's training ground at Formello.
Bernabe has barricaded himself in, and is pleading for leniency from the club's hierarchy, saying he has been the subject of death threats from the club's fans.
"President Lotito has unleashed the hatred of Lazio fans against me," he said, per La Repubblica.
"I am receiving death threats. I am psychologically exhausted, but I ask for forgiveness."
Given the stance taken by the club already, it seems unlikely that they'll walk back their decision and give Bernabe his job back. But as we write this, Bernabe and the club are engaged in a bizarre stalemate.
By refusing to accept the club's decision and barricading himself into the training ground, Bernabe has decided he wants to stand firm.
Which, if you think about it, is partly what got him into this situation in the first place...
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview