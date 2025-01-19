Fan throws shade at baseball executive during team's FanFest
Like many teams, the St. Louis Cardinals hold an offseason FanFest, and their front-office frontman provides a state-of-the-team address of sorts.
The Cardinals' version is called the "Winter Warm-Up," and it's billed as "the unofficial kickoff to the Cardinals baseball season featuring three days full of family friendly activities." According to the club's website, the event raises funds for Cardinals Care programs for kids.
For outgoing team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, "Cardinals Care" was an assumption that he was personally challenged to address.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a fan threw shade at Mozeliak in a Busch Stadium elevator before asking Mozeliak a pointed question during the public portion of the event.
“Not a lot of people are fond of you right now,” Mary Clifford said to Mozeliak, according to Goold.
Reading the Cardinals' list of offseason transactions feels like the equivalent of watching CSPAN for legislative news. Other than minor league signings, waiver claims, and a pick in the Rule 5 draft, there's nothing there. It's simply not what fans expect from a team that's won 11 World Series, made the postseason every year from 2019-22, and finished above .500 in all but one season since its last title in 2011.
Clifford spoke for a lot of St. Louis fans when she asked Mozeliak point-blank why he appears to be punting on the 2025 season. Per Goold:
“My question: As you said earlier, you notice that the winning teams are spending money. This season, you’re not interested in that so are you not planning on being a winning team this season?”
“Oh, no,” answered the exec known as “Mo.” “We hope to win a lot of baseball games this year. Spending habits are changing. The Cardinals expect to win.”
Goold summarizes the economic factors (including plummeting TV ratings) and the stalled Nolan Arenado trade talks that have conspired to slow the Cardinals' offseason to the speed of molasses. To fans those might sound like excuses. Credit Mozeliak for showing up to face the music.
At least he doesn't have to do it again: The Cardinals already announced last September that Chaim Bloom will take over as president of baseball operations after the 2025 season.
