Dodgers top list of 2024's most valuable sports team sponsorships
Nielsen's annual ranking of the 10 most valuable sports team sponsorships features no surprise at number 1.
The Los Angeles Dodgers parlayed a World Series championship run into millions of impressions for their jersey patch sleeves. The simple "G" inside a blue diamond is an adaptation of the Guggenehim Partners logo; Dodgers team chairman Mark Walter is the CEO of Guggenheim Partners.
Number 2 on the list? The New York Yankees, who lost to the Dodgers in the most-watched World Series since 2017. Their Starr Insurance jersey patch was the second-most valuable sponsorship ($46.1 million, compared to the Dodgers' $46.7 million) according to Nielsen's QI Media Value metric.
Rounding out Nielsen's Top 10: TD Bank (Boston Celtics), American Airlines (Dallas Mavericks), Chase (New York Knicks), Security Benefit (Los Angeles Dodgers), Crypto.com (Los Angeles Lakers), Citi (New York Mets), Ball (Denver Nuggets) and Target (Minnesota Timberwolves).
"Much of this simply reflects the amount of airtime MLB and NBA sponsorships get due to the amount of games played, compared to NFL games for example," according to Nielsen's website. "As a result, MLB jersey patches and NBA on court signage are some of the most valuable team partnerships within sports."
According to GlobalData, the World Series alone generated a reported $714.29 million from domestic media revenue. The Dodgers beat the Yankees in six games to claim the eighth championship in franchise history in October.
Guggenheim Baseball Management purchased the Dodgers out of bankruptcy in 2012.
