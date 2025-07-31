Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream: Watch Hall of Fame Game online
By Josh Sanchez
Wake up, NFL fans, football is officially back. The preseason kicks off on Thursday, July 31, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
This year's annual Hall of Fame Game features the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.
Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
Entering Thursday night's showdown, the Lions are slight two-point favorites over the Chargers on the neutral site. The over/under is set for just 32.5 total points.
How can you tune into Thursday night's game?
A full look at all of the information you need to catch the action live online can be seen online.
Lions vs. Chargers, Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Canton, Ohio
Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
TV Info: NBC, Peacock
Betting Odds: Lions -2 | O/U: 32.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How to live stream Lions vs. Chargers online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Lions vs. Chargers on phone, tablet, or mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
