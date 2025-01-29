Cymbiotika Founders Shahab and Durana Elmi Donate Generously to Trabuco Canyon Little League
By TBL Staff
Trabuco Canyon Little League, located in Orange County, California, continues to drive local and national brand support for its youth athletic initiatives.
Shahab and Durana Elmi, the dynamic husband-and-wife duo behind the wellness powerhouse Cymbiotika, have made a significant philanthropic gesture by donating a substantial sum to support Trabuco Canyon Little League. The Little League, operating without city maintenance, depends on large donations and parent contributions to lease and maintain its fields, ensuring the sustainability and safety of its program.
The Elmis family, known for their commitment to giving back, selected TCLL as one of their focal points in their 2025 philanthropic efforts. Their support ensures the league can continue providing a platform for youth development and community bonding in Orange County.
Shahab Elmi shared his personal connection to the league: "Our godson Lyon Lamas-Richie plays in TCLL, and to watch him grow through the league and become a leader is priceless. I'm proud of him and everything the families have achieved in this Little League. As the founder and CEO of Cymbiotika, our team believes you should always live with intention. I see that messaging ringing true with these kids."
TCLL has gained national attention for its grassroots success and star-studded reputation. The league has attracted support from major brands like Oakley, New Balance, PRIME Energy, Converse, Stanley, and Mizuno. Now, Cymbiotika’s partnership further elevates the league’s visibility and ensures its long-term sustainability.
“We’re proud to give back to our community and support an organization that brings so much joy and opportunity to local children,” said Durana Elmi. “Trabuco Canyon Little League is more than just a sports organization; it’s a place where kids build confidence, teamwork, and a sense of belonging.”
TCLL President Matthew Sullivan expressed deep gratitude: “The Elmis’ generous donation is a game-changer for our league. Their involvement not only helps us maintain our facilities but also inspires our kids and families to dream bigger.”
With a history of nurturing talented athletes and fostering community values, TCLL has become a beacon of baseball for families in Orange County. The Elmis' contribution ensures that young players can continue to thrive in an environment focused on growth, sportsmanship, and intentional living.
Cymbiotika, co-founded by Shahab and Durana Elmi, is a San Diego-based wellness brand focused on creating high-quality, science-backed supplements. The Elmis’ are passionate about supporting community-driven initiatives that promote health, education, and personal development.