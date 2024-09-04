The Big Lead

California Little League Aims to Raise $100,000 for ‘Magical’ Field of ‘Dreams’

Trabuco Canyon Little League plans to build a little league ballpark reminiscent of iconic MLB stadiums.

Rendering of proposed Trabuco Canyon Little League field / Trabuco Canyon Little League
Trabuco Canyon Little League, located in picturesque Orange County, California, has set its sights on a game-changing project for 2025 — a state-of-the-art stadium they’ve dubbed “Field 1 of Dreams.”
The proposed stadium will be located at Wagon Wheel Sports Park in Coto de Cazo, California.

Rendering of proposed Trabuco Canyon Little League field / Trabuco Canyon Little League

The league has announced a fundraising goal of $100,000 to bring their vision to life. Their venture is ambitious for a Little League, but we can all imagine the stars in the eyes of the young ball players who get to grow their game at a local field that is inspired by and contains key features of iconic Major League Baseball Stadiums such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

Sep 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (10) makes a catch at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

For a moment, close your eyes to envision Fenway's iconic green seating complete with a replica of Fenway’s legendary Green Monster leftfield wall, or the lovely ivy-covered outfield walls at Wrigley.

Saturday, June 8, 2024; Boston MA-Fans watch the game from the top of the Green Monster during the Savannah Bananas first Banana Ball game at Fenway Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nik Richie, who leads public relations for Trabuco Canyon Little League, was excited about the “magical” opportunity to create something unique for the youth of Orange County, while building a self-funded facility that can host local and national baseball tournaments.

Trabuco Canyon Little League / Trabuco Canyon Little League

“Our fields are the last of their kind in Southern Orange County — located between San Diego and Los Angeles,” said Richie. “TCLL fields have heart because we are self-funded and self-built. Now it’s time to take our dreams to another level, a magical level that our ballplayers will never forget. Trabuco Canyon strong!”

Trabuco Canyon Little League / Trabuco Canyon Little League