California Little League Aims to Raise $100,000 for ‘Magical’ Field of ‘Dreams’
By The Big Lead
Trabuco Canyon Little League, located in picturesque Orange County, California, has set its sights on a game-changing project for 2025 — a state-of-the-art stadium they’ve dubbed “Field 1 of Dreams.”
The proposed stadium will be located at Wagon Wheel Sports Park in Coto de Cazo, California.
The league has announced a fundraising goal of $100,000 to bring their vision to life. Their venture is ambitious for a Little League, but we can all imagine the stars in the eyes of the young ball players who get to grow their game at a local field that is inspired by and contains key features of iconic Major League Baseball Stadiums such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.
For a moment, close your eyes to envision Fenway's iconic green seating complete with a replica of Fenway’s legendary Green Monster leftfield wall, or the lovely ivy-covered outfield walls at Wrigley.
Nik Richie, who leads public relations for Trabuco Canyon Little League, was excited about the “magical” opportunity to create something unique for the youth of Orange County, while building a self-funded facility that can host local and national baseball tournaments.
“Our fields are the last of their kind in Southern Orange County — located between San Diego and Los Angeles,” said Richie. “TCLL fields have heart because we are self-funded and self-built. Now it’s time to take our dreams to another level, a magical level that our ballplayers will never forget. Trabuco Canyon strong!”