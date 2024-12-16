Breaking down the best and worst candidates to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson stepped down as head coach, moving into an advisory role in the athletic department on Monday, according to Chris Vannini and Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic.
Clawson oversaw the longest period of sustained success in the Demon Deacons' program history, but leaves the program in a tough spot; they've posted back-to-back four-loss seasons, and have an NIL budget that struggles to compete with their football peers in the ACC.
Vannini and Russo named several potential candidates for the job, but of those choices, who is best suited to taking over the Demon Deacons? And who would be a less-than-ideal choice? Let's take a look at the best and worst options for Wake Forest as they move into their next era.