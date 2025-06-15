2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 4 groupings for Sunday's final round
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls on this with with the U.S. Open, the third of four men's golf championships on the calendar. The final round of the tournament tees off at Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 15.
Only four men remain under par.
You can watch Round 4 on Sunday beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on USA, while Peacock will stream exclusive coverage from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET. The entire opening round is available on Peacock, USOpen.com, and the USGA app.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 4 on Sunday, June 15 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
2025 U.S. Open Round 4 tee times & pairings
7:52 a.m.: Cam Davis
8:03 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
8:25 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith
8:36 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim
8:47 a.m.: James Nicholas, Brian Harman
8:58 a.m.: Philllip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im
9:14 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy
9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
9:47 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes
9:58 a.m.: Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick
10:09 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Hojgaard
10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Corey Conners
10:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
10:47 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim
10:58 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
11:09 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas
11:20 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone
11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
11:42 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry
11:58 a.m.: Jason Day, Chris Kirk
12:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens
12:20 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard
12:31 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Victor Perez
12:42 p.m.: Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
12:53 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
1:20 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman
1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
1:42 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
1:53 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz
2:04 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
2:15 p.m.: Sam Burns, Adam Scott