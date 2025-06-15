The Big Lead

2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 4 groupings for Sunday's final round

The 2025 U.S. Open wraps up on Sunday, June15. Here is your favorite golfer's tee time for the final round of the tournament at Oakmont Country Club.

By Josh Sanchez

Sam Burns reacts after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Sam Burns reacts after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour rolls on this with with the U.S. Open, the third of four men's golf championships on the calendar. The final round of the tournament tees off at Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 15.

Only four men remain under par.

You can watch Round 4 on Sunday beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on USA, while Peacock will stream exclusive coverage from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET. The entire opening round is available on Peacock, USOpen.com, and the USGA app.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 4 on Sunday, June 15 can be seen below (all times Eastern).

2025 U.S. Open Round 4 tee times & pairings

7:52 a.m.: Cam Davis

8:03 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith

8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

8:25 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith

8:36 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim

8:47 a.m.: James Nicholas, Brian Harman

8:58 a.m.: Philllip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im

9:14 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy

9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

9:47 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes

9:58 a.m.: Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

10:09 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Hojgaard

10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Corey Conners

10:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

10:47 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

10:58 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele

11:09 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas

11:20 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone

11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston

11:42 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry

11:58 a.m.: Jason Day, Chris Kirk

12:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens

12:20 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard

12:31 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Victor Perez

12:42 p.m.: Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:53 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman

1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

1:53 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz

2:04 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

2:15 p.m.: Sam Burns, Adam Scott

