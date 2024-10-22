2024 World Series: How To Watch Every Dodgers-Yankees Game
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers is here! Major League Baseball has released the full schedule, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch every game, whether you're watching on TV or streaming live.
WATCH: 2024 World Series Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Dodgers will host Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7. The Yankees will have Games 3, 4, and 5
All games will be aired on FOX, and you can stream them easily with fuboTV if you're looking for a reliable way to watch the action online. Each game will begin at 8:08 p.m. Eastern Time (5:08 p.m. Pacific Time). Here’s the complete World Series schedule:
World Series Schedule: Yankees vs. Dodgers
- Game 1: Friday, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
- Game 2: Saturday, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28, Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29, Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30, Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 1, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
- Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 2, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., FOX
Make sure to tune in to witness history as these two iconic franchises battle it out for the championship!
How to watch World Series
Game 1: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
If you're looking for tickets for the World Series, they won't come cheap. The cheapest seat in Dodger Stadium is looking around $1200.
Game 1 (Dodgers home): Prices start at $1,218 – Shop Dodgers tickets
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Yankees (+110) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-130)
O/U: 8.5
