Where to buy Los Angeles Dodgers World Series tickets
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to the World Series after a 10-5 victory over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. For the first time since 2020, the Dodgers are back in the Fall Classic and will be facing the New York Yankees in what promises to be an epic showdown.
If you're looking to catch the Dodgers at home against the Yankees, we have you covered.
Dodgers fans, get ready for some exciting baseball but expect to pay a premium for seats at Dodger Stadium. Here’s a look at ticket prices for the home games in Los Angeles:
Dodgers World Series Ticket Prices
- Game 1 (Dodgers home): Prices start at $1,218 – Shop Dodgers tickets
- Game 2 (Dodgers home): Prices start at $1,224 – Shop Dodgers tickets
- Game 6 (Dodgers home, if necessary): Prices start at $1,496 – Shop Dodgers tickets
- Game 7 (Dodgers home, if necessary): Prices start at $1,441 – Shop Dodgers tickets
2024 World Series Schedule
The Dodgers will face the New York Yankees, who won the American League Championship Series in extra innings over the Cleveland Guardians. Here’s the full schedule for the Fall Classic:
- Game 1: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Friday, Oct. 25
- Game 2: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Saturday, Oct. 26
- Game 3: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Monday, Oct. 28
- Game 4: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Game 5 (if necessary): LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Game 6 (if necessary): NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Friday, Nov. 1
- Game 7 (if necessary): NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Saturday, Nov. 2
The Dodgers will host Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7. Don’t miss your chance to see the Dodgers chase their next World Series title! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!
