Yankees vs. Dodgers live stream: TV channel, how to watch Game 5
The Yankees will look to keep their hopes alive in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday.
By Kilty Cleary
The Yankees are set to continue their historic comeback quest Wednesday at Yankee Stadium as they aim to become the first team to ever win the World Series after being down 3-0. In a rematch of Friday’s series opener, Gerrit Cole will take the mound for New York against Dodgers ace Jack Flaherty. The pressure is on—don’t miss this high-stakes showdown!
Can the Yankees force the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6 or will the Dodgers have enough in the tank to take it home tonight? Tune in and find out.
Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
