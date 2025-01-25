X Games Aspen 2025 free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch
X Games Aspen 2025 will take place live on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 24th through the 26th, featuring the best action sports athletes in the world at Buttermilk.
Professional skiers and snowboarders from all over will be competing in a number of different events. Some of the athletes to watch that will be dominating the competition are Eileen Gu, Birk Ruud, Chloe Kim, Alex Hall, Mathilde Gremaud, Red Gerard, Hirano Ayumu, Anna Gasser, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Su Yiming.
Friday, January 24, 2025
11:00 AM Women's Snowboard Slopestyle
12:45 PM Men's Ski Slopestyle
2:30 PM Women's Ski Street Style
3:15 PM Men's Ski Street Style
4:30 PM Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck
5:15 PM Monster Energy Women's Ski SuperPipe
6:45 PM Pacifico Women's Ski Big Air
8:00 PM Pacifico Men's Snowboard Big Air
9:15 PM Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck
Musical Performances
3:15 PM – 3:45 PM TESSLA
10:15 PM – 10:45 PM ILLENIUM
Saturday, January 25, 2025
11:15 AM Men's Snowboard Slopestyle
1:00 PM Women's Ski Slopestyle
2:30 PM. Women's Snowboard Street Style
3:15PM. Men's Snowboard Street Style
5:30 PM. Monster Energy Women's Snowboard SuperPipe
7:00 PM Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe
8:30 PM Pacifico Men's Ski Big Air
Musical Performances
4:15 PM – 4:45 PM Big Gigantic
9:30 PM – 10:00 PM Deadmau5
X Games Aspen 2025
- Date: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 24th, 25th, and 26th
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch now for free)