World's highest-paid female athletes in 2024
By Ty Bronicel
As women's sports continue to gain momentum and popularity, so too do the incomes of their female participants.
Take Caitlin Clark for example. Nike, Gatorade, State Farm and Panini have continued their relationships with the Indiana Fever star since she was drafted No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft earlier this year.
“Nike is Clark’s most valuable endorsement deal. In April, the Swoosh signed the future WNBA Rookie of the Year to an eight-year agreement worth more than $3 million a year on average. Other brand partners include Wilson, Hy Vee, Xfinity, Gainbridge and Lilly,” Sportico reports.
Clark, who has become the biggest name in women’s basketball, can earn roughly $100,000 per year from her WNBA contract if she cashes in her bonuses.
Her base salary in 2024 was $76,535, so that $11 million she made this year is almost entirely from NIL money and endorsements.
Remarkably, she ranks only 10th on the list of highest-paid women athletes in 2024. The totals are from salary/winnings plus endorsements.
Coco Gauff ranks No. 1 for the second straight year with $30.4 million from prize money and endorsements. She is just the third woman in sports to earn more than $30 million in a given year, after Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.
Overall, athletes from five different sports made the cut, led by tennis with nine entries. Golf had three players in the top 15, while skiing (Eileen Gu), basketball (Caitlin Clark) and gymnastics (Simone Biles) each had one athlete represented.
Here are the top 10:
1. Coco Gauff ($30.4 million)
2. Eileen Gu ($22.1 million)
3. Iga Swiatek ($21.4 million)
4. Zheng Qinwen ($20.6 million)
5. Aryna Sabalenka ($17.7 million)
6. Naomi Osaka ($15.9 million)
7. Emma Raducanu ($14.7 million)
8. Nelly Korda ($14.4 million)
9. Simone Biles ($11.1 million)
10. Caitlin Clark ($11.1 million)
Scroll down on this piece from Sportico.com to see a great bar graph which breaks down how much each women made from salary/winnings vs. endorsements.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin predicts the future on ‘Hard Knocks’
CFB: Takeaways from the latest Playoff rankings
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?