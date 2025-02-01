Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, lineups
Wolverhampton will face Aston Villa in this Premiere League action on Saturday, February 1st, at Molineux Stadium.
The top goal scorers for each club, Matheus Cunha and Ollie Watkins, each have ten during their Premier League campaigns, and the second leading scorers for both clubs are tied with seven as well. That is about the only thing these two clubs have in common this year, as Aston Villa is well ahead of Wolverhampton in the standings. Wolverhampton is in danger of relegation as they currently sit third to last in the standings with a 4-4-15 record and only 16 points. A win would be huge for the club as they are only one point behind Leicester City. Aston Villa is in eighth with 37 points.
Potential Starting Lineups
Wolverhampton:
Sa; Agbadou, Bueno, Toti; Semedo, Andre, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Hwang; Cunha
Aston Villa:
Martinez; Maatsen, Konsa, Kamara, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Bailey, Rogers, Malen; Watkins
Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Wolverhampton: +230
Aston Villa: +110
Draw: +250
O/U: 2.5 (O -150) (U +115)