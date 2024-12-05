WNBA's new Toronto franchise unveils team name and logo
By Joe Lago
The WNBA's newest franchise has a team name and logo.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark reportedly won't join Unrivaled
The league's first Canadian team will be known as the Toronto Tempo, who also unveiled their logo on Thursday. The Tempo, the WNBA's 14th team, will begin play in 2026 along with an expansion squad in Portland, Oregon.
“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” Tempo president Teresa Resch said in a statement. “As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”
The Tempo sought suggestions from fans and received over 10,000 submissions. It settled on a name that would work in both French and English.
“Tempo reflects what fans can expect from this team. ... Capturing all that energy, excitement and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada’s WNBA team," Resch added.
Toronto's team name was inadvertently leaked on Wednesday, when the Tempo were included in the team menu of the WNBA's official website.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin predicts the future on ‘Hard Knocks’
CFB: Takeaways from the latest Playoff rankings
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?