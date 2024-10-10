WNBA Finals Game 1: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Minnesota Lynx will travel to Brooklyn, New York, to take on the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday at the Barclays Center.
WATCH: WNBA FInals | Stream free on Fubo
The Lynx is coming off a series where they knocked off the Connecticut Sun and enters the finals having only lost 2 games this postseason. Minnesota has a strong core of players and will be aiming for their record 5th WNBA title.
Meanwhile, the Liberty come into the finals looking for their first WNBA championship after an impressive playoff run. They knocked off the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces as they look to keep the momentum going.
WATCH: Liberty vs. Lynx | Stream free on Fubo
This will be a great night of WNBA basketball, here is everything you need to watch and stream the game.
New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Liberty (-6.5) vs. Minnesota Lynx
O/U: 160.5
