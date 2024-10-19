Wisconsin at Northwestern live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Catch Week 8 college football action on Saturday between Wisconsin and Northwestern.
By Kilty Cleary
The Wisconsin Badgers will hit the road for a Big Ten matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at the Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility.
Both teams are looking to gain momentum as they head into the thick of their conference schedules. Wisconsin aims to build on their solid start and get their 5th win of the season, while Northwestern will be eager to defend their home turf and get back above .500.
Tune into this Big Ten matchup on Saturday and catch all the action on fuboTV for free.
WATCH: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Live | Stream free on Fubo
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Wisconsin (-9.5) at Northwestern
O/U: 42.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.