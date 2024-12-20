Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
8. SMU
Make no mistake: just because the Mustangs are eighth on this list does not mean a title wouldn't mean the world to them.
This is a program that was truly struck dead and buried by the NCAA in 1989. That were abandoned by their fellow conference members in the mid 1990s, and left to rot in the WAC and Conference USA. That has had more seasons with three or fewer losses than eight or more wins in the span since that point. SMU winning a title would be the culmination of nearly 30 years of fighting to rebuild, of trying to get back to relevance in a way they haven't been relevant since the 1970s and 80s.
But, at the same time, there's a feeling around SMU that they're not there yet. The fans haven't been waiting with bated breath for a title, they haven't had their hearts broken nearly enough to move much higher up this list. The Mustangs are on the rise, but the fact they're not quite there yet means a title doesn't hold as much meaning as other teams on this list.