Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
10. OHIO STATE
So, this one is probably going to be the one that annoys their fans the most (which is fine), but hear me out: there's a difference between need, expectation, and meaning.
Buckeyes fans expect a national title. Not because it's meaningful, but because they see themselves as the pinnacle of college football. For them, it's another brick in the tower, another link in the chain of greatness.
Ryan Day needs a national title. The Ohio State coach is embattled despite all his success largely because the Buckeyes haven't won one since 2014. Winning one would quiet a furious fan base that's on edge after a fourth straight loss to Michigan.
Does that make the title important for the Buckeys? Absolutely. Does it make it meaningful? Not so much.