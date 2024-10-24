The Big Lead

Where to watch Pitt vs Syracuse, TV channel, time, live stream

The Panthers will face the Orange in an ACC Thursday night showdown.

By Kilty Cleary

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.
The Syracuse Orange will visit the undefeated Pitt Panthers for a Thursday night matchup in the ACC at Acrisure Stadium.

Syracuse enters the game on a roll, having won three consecutive games. The Orange have been impressive through the air, averaging 365.2 passing yards per game, the second-highest mark in the ACC.

Meanwhile, the No. 19-ranked Pitt Panthers are riding high with a perfect 6-0 record for the first time since 1982. Their latest win came on Oct. 12, when they defeated Cal 17-15 to remain unbeaten.

This will be a great game on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference, can Pitt remain undefeated or will the Orange come in and knock off the 6-0 Panthers?

Pitt Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

  • Date: Thursday, October 24
  • Time: 7:30  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Pittsburgh (-5.5) vs Syracuse

O/U: 62.5

