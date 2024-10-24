Where to watch Pitt vs Syracuse, TV channel, time, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Syracuse Orange will visit the undefeated Pitt Panthers for a Thursday night matchup in the ACC at Acrisure Stadium.
Syracuse enters the game on a roll, having won three consecutive games. The Orange have been impressive through the air, averaging 365.2 passing yards per game, the second-highest mark in the ACC.
Meanwhile, the No. 19-ranked Pitt Panthers are riding high with a perfect 6-0 record for the first time since 1982. Their latest win came on Oct. 12, when they defeated Cal 17-15 to remain unbeaten.
This will be a great game on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference, can Pitt remain undefeated or will the Orange come in and knock off the 6-0 Panthers?
Pitt Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
- Date: Thursday, October 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pittsburgh (-5.5) vs Syracuse
O/U: 62.5
