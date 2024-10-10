Where to watch England vs Greece, free live stream, channel
By Kilty Cleary
England will host Greece on Thursday at Wembley Stadium in a League B Group 2 matchup in the UEFA Nations League.
Under the guidance of manager Lee Carsley, the Three Lions are looking to make it three consecutive wins, but they’ll face stiff competition from a Greek side that currently sits at the top of the group by the slimmest of margins. England have enjoyed a strong start to their Nations League campaign under Carsley, and they’ll aim to continue their perfect run with another win on home soil.
Meanwhile, Greece is leading the group due to their goal difference after solid results in September. While they might not have the star power of their opponents, Greece’s organization and resilience make them a formidable challenge for any team, especially in a competition as unpredictable as the Nations League.
Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League:
England vs. Greece
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Starting Lineups
England possible starting lineup:
Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Foden; Watkins
Greece possible starting lineup:
Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis
