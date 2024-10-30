Where to watch Celtics vs Pacers, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Boston Celtics will look to extend their undefeated streak when visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbrdige Fieldhouse.
The Celtics are coming off a 119-108 win over the Bucks on Monday with Jaylen Brown leading the way with a team-high 30 points and Payton Pritchard added 28 off the bench. Meanwhile, the Pacers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after winning their opening game but coming up short in the next three, they will need Tyrese Halliburton to step up if they want a chance against Boston.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Boston Celtics (-6.5) vs. Indiana Pacers
O/U: 235.5
