Where to buy the new NHL lululemon collection for fans
By Kilty Cleary
Hockey fans, get ready to elevate your game-day style! Lululemon and Fanatics have teamed up to launch a cutting-edge line of NHL fan apparel that combines high-performance athleisure with your favorite team gear. Starting October 29, this exclusive collection will be available at select retail locations and on Fanatics.com across the U.S. and Canada.
Get ready for sleek designs, premium comfort, and a fresh style outside of the rink. Whether you're catching the game or repping your team around town, this collection has something for every fan. This season, fans of 11 NHL teams can score this exclusive gear, with all 32 teams joining the lineup by the 2025-26 season.
Excited to upgrade your NHL collection? Head over to Fanatics.com or visit the NHL Shop NYC to be one of the first to snag this exclusive lululemon x NHL collection.
Click on any image or link to take a look at the NHL x lululemon collection and pick up your favorite team gear today:
SHOP: NHL x lululemon collection
Whether you're heading to the arena or just want to rep your team in style, the NHL x lululemon collection brings a whole new vibe to fan apparel. Perfect for game day and beyond, this collection is set to become a staple for any hockey fan.
Don’t miss out—gear up now and represent your team with this fresh new look!