Where to buy Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in New Orleans tickets
By Kilty Cleary
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back on the road, and her next stop is the Big Easy! Over Halloween weekend, Swift will take center stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, promising three nights of unforgettable performances for Swifties. Fresh off a spectacular run in Miami, the buzz around her shows is at an all-time high.
While tickets initially sold out almost instantly, fans still have a chance to score seats through StubHub. Each of the three shows in NOLA is set to start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to settle in and soak up the atmosphere.
Swifties eager to join the Eras Tour party in New Orleans can still grab tickets on StubHub. Simply pick the date that works best for you and get ready for an epic Taylor Swift experience this Halloween weekend!
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Ticket Prices
This is the second to last U.S. location that Taylor will have this year, Indianapolis is next on the Tour before heading to Toronto, Canada. Here is a breakdown of ticket prices for the New Orleans show:
- Friday, October 25 at Caesars Superdome: Prices start at $493 – Shop Taylor Swift tix
- Saturday, October 26: Prices start at $754 – Shop Taylor Swift tix
- Sunday, October 27: Prices start at $693 – Shop Taylor Swift tix
