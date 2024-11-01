Where to buy Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in Indianapolis tickets
By Kilty Cleary
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back on the road, and her next stop is Indianapolis! One night after Halloween weekend, Swift is back and will take center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, promising three nights of unforgettable performances for Swifties.
Fresh off a spectacular run in New Orleans, the buzz around her shows is at an all-time high.
While tickets initially sold out almost instantly, fans still have a chance to score seats through StubHub. Each of the three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium starts at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to settle in and soak up the atmosphere.
Swifties eager to join the Eras Tour party in Indy can still grab tickets on StubHub. Simply pick the best date for you and your family and prepare for an epic Taylor Swift experience to start November off right!
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Ticket Prices
This is the last U.S. location that Taylor will have this year at Lucas Oil Stadium before heading to Toronto, Canada.
Here is a breakdown of ticket prices for the Indianapolis show:
- Friday, November 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium: Prices start at $1,442 – Shop Taylor Swift tix
- Saturday, November 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium: Prices start at $1,705 – Shop Taylor Swift tix
- Sunday, November 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium: Prices start at $1,615 – Shop Taylor Swift tix
