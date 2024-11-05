Where to buy Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour in Seattle tickets
By Kilty Cleary
Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour is hitting the West Coast this week. On Wednesday, November 6, she will bring her electric energy and charm to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Following that show, she will head to Portland's Moda Center, treating fans in the Pacific Northwest to an unforgettable live music experience.
If you’re hoping to catch her in either city, you're in luck. Tickets are still available through StubHub, and we've rounded up some of the best and most affordable options to ensure you don’t miss out. The Seattle and Portland shows promise all the fan favorites and maybe even a few surprises as she continues her tour.
SHOP: Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour Seattle tickets
Check out StubHub for last-minute tickets and take your pick from the hottest seats in the house. Don’t miss out on this sweet opportunity to see Sabrina Carpenter bring down the house on the West Coast!
Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet Tour' Ticket Prices
- Wednesday, November 6 at Climate Pledge Arena: Prices start at $240 – Shop tickets
- Thursday, November 7 at Moda Center: Prices start at $147 – Shop tickets
- Saturday, November 9 at Chase Center: Prices start at $346 – Shop tickets
