Where to buy New York Yankees World Series tickets
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Yankees are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in the American League Championship Series.
A 10th-inning, three-run homer from Juan Soto sealed the Yankees' victory on Saturday night, sending the Bronx Bombers to the Fall Classic.
Yankees World Series Ticket Prices
With the excitement building, tickets to see the Yankees at Yankee Stadium won’t come cheap. Here’s a breakdown of the ticket prices for home games:
- Game 1 (Yankees home): Prices start at $1,260
- Game 2 (Yankees home): Prices start at $1,098
- Game 3 (Yankees home, if necessary): Prices start at $1,091
2024 World Series Schedule
The Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the New York Mets in six games to claim the National League Championship. Here’s the full World Series schedule:
- Game 1: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Friday, Oct. 25, 8:08 p.m. ET
- Game 2: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:08 p.m. ET
- Game 3: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET
- Game 4: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET
- Game 5 (if necessary): LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Game 6 (if necessary): NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Friday, Nov. 1
- Game 7 (if necessary): NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Saturday, Nov. 2
The Yankees will open the series in Los Angeles and return to Yankee Stadium for Games 3, 4, and 5 if needed. Be sure to secure your tickets now to witness the Yankees’ pursuit of their 28th championship!
