Where to buy New York Knicks vs Miami Heat tickets for October 30 matchup
NBA Basketball is back, and the next big game of the 2024 season takes place in Miami Beach when the Knicks take on the Heat at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, October 30. The stars will be out on the court in exciting fashion with an anticipated clash between all-stars Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
With the Knicks adding star center Karl Anthony Towns in the offseason, the Knicks are one of the favorites for the NBA finals. Jimmy Butler and Heat center Bam Adebayo have been to the NBA finals multiple times, but have never been able to seal the deal. Watch these two contenders battle it out live tomorrow with tickets from StubHub.
SHOP: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat tickets
The Heat currently sit in 4th place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 record. They have two close wins against the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons and a tough loss to the Orlando Magic in their first game.
Although hyped up entering this season, the Knicks are in 9th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 1-2. They had a bad loss to the defending champs, the Boston Celtics, in the season opener, and followed it by a big win against the Indiana Pacers. In their latest game they suffered a close 6-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
SHOP: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat tickets
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Ticket Prices
- Wednesday, October 30 at Kaseya Center: Prices start at $23 – Shop Heat vs Knicks tix
The game will tip-off at 7:30 pm EST and will be streaming on Fubo and NBA League Pass. But if you want the best experience, you should get your tickets to the game now on StubHub before they sell out.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.