Where to buy Game 5 World Series tickets, Yankees vs Dodgers on Wednesday
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Yankees have forced a Game 5 after an 11-4 win in Game 4, their first of the World Series as they look to build on that momentum on Wednesday.
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe delivered a show-stopping moment in Game 4, crushing a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning that had Yankee Stadium roaring. His clutch swing not only gave the Yankees the lead but also injected new life into the series, keeping New York’s World Series hopes alive.
With the series now extended, Yankees fans have a reason to believe that their team’s championship dreams are still within reach.
Yankees World Series Ticket Prices
The tickets aren't as expensive as Games 3 and 4 and if the Yankees can extend the series and head back to Los Angeles, this is a game you won't want to miss. Here’s a breakdown of the ticket prices for tonight:
Game 5 (Yankees home): Prices start at $534 – Shop Yankees tix
2024 World Series Schedule
Dodgers lead series 3-1
- Game 1: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – LA wins 6-3
- Game 2: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – LA wins 4-2
- Game 3: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – LA wins 4-2
- Game 4: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – NY wins 11-4
- Game 5: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees – Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Game 6 (if necessary): NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Friday, Nov. 1 - Shop Dodgers tix
- Game 7 (if necessary): NY Yankees at LA Dodgers – Saturday, Nov. 2 - Shop Dodgers tix
The Yankees will play their final game at home in the series and if they can extend it, it will head back to Los Angeles for Games 6 and 7 on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
