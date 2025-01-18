The Big Lead

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between West Ham United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

West Ham United will face Crystal Palace in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 18th, at Old Trafford.

West Ham United leads Crystal Palace by 2 points in the standings, but Crystal Palace only has a -5 goal differential to West Ham's -14. They are both in the bottom half of the standings, making this a big match for both clubs. Jean-Philippe Mateta leads Crystal Palace with six goals, while Jarrod Bowen is pacing West Ham with five goals and four assists.

Potential Starting Lineups

West Ham United:
Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Kudus, Soucek, Soler; Paqueta

Crystal Palace:
Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

  • Date: Saturday, January 18th
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

West Ham United: +170

Crystal Palace: +170

Draw: +240

O/U: 2.5 (O -125) (U -100)

