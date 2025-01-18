West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
West Ham United will face Crystal Palace in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 18th, at Old Trafford.
West Ham United leads Crystal Palace by 2 points in the standings, but Crystal Palace only has a -5 goal differential to West Ham's -14. They are both in the bottom half of the standings, making this a big match for both clubs. Jean-Philippe Mateta leads Crystal Palace with six goals, while Jarrod Bowen is pacing West Ham with five goals and four assists.
Potential Starting Lineups
West Ham United:
Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Kudus, Soucek, Soler; Paqueta
Crystal Palace:
Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
West Ham United: +170
Crystal Palace: +170
Draw: +240
O/U: 2.5 (O -125) (U -100)