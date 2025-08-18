Weekend Roundup: Bengals fumbling, Scottie on top, new UFC monster, and more
By Tyler Reed
It's another Monday morning, but this one isn't as bad as most. In five days, we will finally enjoy our first taste of the college football season.
Yes, we did it, Joe. Football is back, and for a moment, life is back on track. However, that is still five days away.
Thankfully, you have someone whose memory is strictly sports nonsense to get you by for the rest of the week.
We've got a lot to discuss, and really, we can go as long as I want to. I feel like CM Punk dropping a pipe bomb. Anyway, let's look back on the weekend that was. Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Only The Bengals
Reports came out over the weekend that the Cincinnati Bengals are listening to offers for 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson.
Instead of paying him, the Bengals want to go the cheap way and see one of the best defensive players in another jersey this season. Only in Cincinnati.
Too Sweet
Scottie Scheffler is staking wins like Happy Gilmore stacked giant checks in the '90s. Scheffler took home the BMW Championship on Sunday, continuing his flex on the rest of the PGA Tour.
King Him
Khamzat Chimaev earned the UFC Middleweight Championship on Saturday in the most decisive win I think I've ever seen in the octagon. The UFC has a new monster on its hands, and I'm not sure anyone is ready for the challenge to slay the beast.
Streak Snapped
The Milwaukee Brewers came into Sunday riding a 14-game winning streak. The only problem was that the Brewers were trying to sweep the Cincinnati Reds, a team that has yet to be swept this season.
The winning streak wouldn't get to 15, as the Reds got one back on the Brewers in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the tenth.
Bears Back?
The Chicago Bears were one of the teams that laid claim to offseason champions. The team's performance in their second preseason game on Sunday now has fans thinking Super Bowl.
Caleb Williams looked like a quarterback playing a mix of first-string and second-string defensive stars. Are the Bears back? I'll believe it when I see it.
Out Of Context
The media is dying for more drama around Shedeur Sanders, and went reaching pretty hard with Dillion Gabriel's out of context comments that were clipped to become viral content.
As each day passes, I begin to hate sports media more and more. But hey, it pays the bills, baby! More drama, please?
Web Gem
You don't have to go looking for the best catch of the season in Major League Baseball anymore. San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee made the greatest catch in maybe the decade with his knee grab.
Yes, I said knee grab. Catch the Top Ten on SportsCenter at any time tomorrow, and this clip will be number one.
Seattle Legend
The Seattle Storm honored a legend over the weekend with the unveiling of Sue Bird's statue outside Climate Pledge Arena.
I think the best place for me to possibly get a statue would be outside of my hometown's Taco Bell. I did numbers there with some chicken burritos. P.S. It was a KFC, too.
Futbol Is Back
The English Premier League is back, and my lads from Nottingham Forest picked up a dub to get the season going. Sure, I've only been a fan since 2022, but don't count out those Sneaky Trees.
Grip The Wheel
Austin Dillon's win at Richmond Motor Speedway put him in the NASCAR Playoffs with one race remaining in the regular season.
That means next week, at the most iconic track on the NASCAR schedule, Daytona International Speedway, many drivers will do whatever it takes to earn one of the final two playoff spots.
Midseason Form
College football may be starting this weekend, but we have to wait another week before the start of the NFL regular season.
However, the fans are getting into midseason form with a fight that broke out at the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints preseason game. I would fight to if I had to watch two teams tie. This is America, for crying out loud.
My Heart
I made a joke earlier about how I used to crush Taco Bell. That joke was crafted before I found out the place was bringing back a nostalgia filled menu with their 2000s menu. My little heart can't take it. Actually, it's probably my heart and stomach that can't take it, but I won't be denied.
Double-Decker Taco, I'm coming for you!
Catch Up
Not since The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift have I watched another film from the franchise. That will all change within the next month as I will speed through the catalog thanks to Netflix bringing the films back to their service. Will this change me for the better? I can only imagine the answer will be yes.
That's it for your weekly dose of me on a Monday. This time next week, we all will be suffering our first football hangover, and I'm already excited for the existential dread that we all will share.
For now, get those bets in, get the food plan made, and shoot down any plans Todd from marketing may have about taking the families out for apple picking this weekend. The time to decompose on a couch starts now, and I couldn't be happier.
That's why we are parting with the soothing styles of Andrew W.K. Make this entire week an actual weekend. It's football time!
Catch you back here on Friday to really dial things up.