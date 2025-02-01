Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Rollins, Cena, Lesnar, Reigns, Paul, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
World Wrestling Entertainment Royal Rumble 2025 is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1st, featuring the most popular wrestlers in the world.
WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live | Stream on Peacock
All of the fan favorites are set to take the stage, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth "The Freakin'" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Sami Zayn. The Women's Royal Rumble entrants include Nia Jax and Bayley.
As of now, those are the confirmed participants for 2025, but the WWE is always full of surprises, and there is likely much more in store for the fans.
This is a great event for any WWE fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WWE Royal Rumble 2025
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: Peacock (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
WWE Royal Rumble Odds
Seth "Freakin" Rollins -200
John Cena -150
CM Punk -150
Roman Reigns +140
Drew McIntyre +150
The Rock +900
Brock Lesnar +1000
Bron Breakker +1200
Jey Uso +1600
Logan Paul +1600