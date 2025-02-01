Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Washington Capitals in this NHL matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday, February 1st.
Winnipeg is running away from the competition with the Central Division and has a substantial lead over the second-place Stars. Kyle Connor is second in the league with 29 goals and tied for sixth with 65 points. Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in save percentage and has the best record in the league when he is the starting goaltender. Everything is clicking for the Jets.
The Capitals are also dominating their division, making this matchup between the two teams with the best records in the league. Even at 39 years old, Alex Ovechkin still ranks inside the top twenty in goals this year, and he is getting a lot of help from his teammates, as five Washington players have already surpassed twenty assists.
Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jets (-105) vs Capitals (-115)
Spread: WSH (-1.5, +210) WPG (+1.5, -300)
O/U: 5.5 (O +105) (U -125)