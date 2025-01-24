Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Dallas Stars in this NHL matchup at the American Airlines Center on Friday, January 24th.
WATCH: Golden Knights vs Stars Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Golden Knights are fighting to remain in first place in the Pacific Division with a 30-14-4 record and 64 points on the season. Edmonton is only a point behind them, making every game important from here on out if they want to claim the division title. Jack Eichel leads the team with 47 assists, which ranks fourth in the NHL.
Dallas is third in the Central but sits only one point behind Minnesota for second place. The Stars have lost four of their last six games and need to get back on track in order to make a late-season push toward the playoffs. They spread the scoring out with eleven different players eclipsing 20 points this season.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream free on Fubo
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Golden Knights (+130) vs Stars (-150)
Spread: VGK (+1.5, -190) DAL (-1.5, +160)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)