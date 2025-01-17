Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Carolina Hurricanes in this NHL matchup at the Lenovo Center on Friday, January 17th.
Vegas always seems to find itself sitting near the top of the NHL standings, and this year is no different. The Golden Knights 29-12-3 record places them third overall in the NHL standings and first in the Pacific Division. Jack Eichel is tied for third in the league with 43 goals this season.
Carolina is third in the Metropolitan Division with 55 points and is within striking distance of New Jersey for second place. Martin Necas has paced the team with 51 points this season, which is tied for eleventh in the league. He has 35 assists and 16 goals this year.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, KMCC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Golden Knights (+120) vs Hurricanes (-140)
Spread: VGK (+1.5, -215) CAR (-1.5, +170)
O/U: 65.5 (O -135) (U +115)