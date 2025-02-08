Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Boston Bruins: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Boston Bruins in this NHL matchup at the TD Garden on Saturday, February 8th.
WATCH: Golden Knights vs Bruins Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: Golden Knights vs Bruins Live | Stream on ESPN+
The Golden Knights are in second place in the Pacific but are not too far behind Edmonton for first. If they can get hot down the stretch, they have a legitimate chance to take over the top position. Jack Eichel ranks near the top of the NHL in assists and is well on his way to his second career 50-assist season.
The Bruins are having a bad year by their standards, considering how dominant they were last year, and find themselves way down the Atlantic division standings. Their record is not bad compared to the rest of the league, but the division is absolutely loaded with five teams ahead of them. They need to finish the year strong.
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream on ESPN+
Vegas Golden Knights vs Boston Bruins
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Golden Knights (-155) vs Bruins (+130
Spread: VGK (-1.5, +165) BOS (+1.5, -200)
O/U: 5.5 (O -120) (U EVEN)