Watch Vanderbilt vs Florida: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Vanderbilt Commodores will face the Florida Gators on Tuesday, February 4th, at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Vanderbilt has a 16-5 record overall but is 4-4 in conference play. If they want any chance at moving up the SEC standings before the end of the regular season, this is a game they have to have. Jason Edwards is having an impressive junior year, averaging 17.5 points per game, and has scored 21 points in two of the Commodores' last three games.
The Gators are the sixth-ranked team in the country, but they still sit fifth in a stacked SEC conference. They are 18-3 with a 5-3 conference record and are hoping to make some noise this year come March. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging over 17 points per game in his senior season.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Vanderbilt Commodores vs Florida Gators
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Vanderbilt (+600) vs Florida (-1000)
Spread: FLA -12.5
O/U: 155.5