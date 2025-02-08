Watch Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns in this NBA matchup at the Footprint Center on Friday, February 7th.
The Jazz are in the process of doing their best tank job this season as they look to potentially get the number one pick and the rights to Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. They only have 12 wins on the year and have routinely sat some of their best players. Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are a good young duo that, if paired with Flagg, could be a problem in the future for the rest of the league.
Phoenix was expected to make big moves at the trade deadline, but they were unable to land another star player, as Jimmy Butler ended up being shipped off to Golden State. Kevin Durant also saw his name pop up in rumors briefly, but nothing came of it. The Suns will have to try to piece things together with the players they currently have on their roster.
Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
- Date: Friday, February 7th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jazz (+250) vs Suns (-300)
Spread: PHX -7.5
O/U: 231.5