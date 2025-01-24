Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Utah Hockey Club will face the Minnesota Wild in this NHL matchup at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, January 23rd.
Utah has been decent in their first season in the NHL and has a record of 20-19-7. Despite having more wins than losses, they are sixth in the Central Division and sit 20 points behind first-place Whippipeg. Clayton Keller has reached the 50 points mark for a fourth straight season with 16 goals and 34 assists after coming over from Arizona.
The Wild are second in the Central but trail Whippipeg by seven points. It will be tough to catch the Jets, but if they get hot, anything is possible and all they have to do is keep pace, and they will make it to the postseason. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in goals and assists with 50 points on the year.
Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild
- Date: Thursday, January 23rd
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Utah Hockey Club (+130) vs Wild (-155)
Spread: UTAH (+1.5, -190) MIN (-1.5, +160)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)