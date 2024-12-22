The Big Lead

Watch USC vs UConn - JuJu vs Paige Women's College Hoops: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the Trojans and the Huskies in this top women's college basketball matchup live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

The USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins will face Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in this top-ranked women's college basketball matchup at the XL Center on Saturday, December 21st.

JuJu Watkins made a name for herself last season by averaging 27.1 points per game. She is a generational prospect who will be the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft whenever she leaves college. She has led the Trojans to a 10-1 record so far this season.

Paige Bueckers has been one of the top college basketball players for a while now. This will be her last year as an NCAA star, and she will look to turn a professional franchise around next season. She is averaging 20.6 points, 4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. The Huskies have been lucky to have her for now, a fourth year.

This is a great college basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies

  • Date: Friday, December 21st
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

USC (+230) vs UConn (-400)

Spread: CONN -7.5

O/U: 139.5

