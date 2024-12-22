Watch USC vs UConn - JuJu vs Paige Women's College Hoops: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins will face Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in this top-ranked women's college basketball matchup at the XL Center on Saturday, December 21st.
WATCH: USC vs UConn Live | Stream free on Fubo
JuJu Watkins made a name for herself last season by averaging 27.1 points per game. She is a generational prospect who will be the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft whenever she leaves college. She has led the Trojans to a 10-1 record so far this season.
Paige Bueckers has been one of the top college basketball players for a while now. This will be her last year as an NCAA star, and she will look to turn a professional franchise around next season. She is averaging 20.6 points, 4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. The Huskies have been lucky to have her for now, a fourth year.
This is a great college basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: USC vs UConn Live | Stream free on Fubo
USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies
- Date: Friday, December 21st
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USC (+230) vs UConn (-400)
Spread: CONN -7.5
O/U: 139.5