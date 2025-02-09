Watch UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
UFC 312 Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2 will take place at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia, on Saturday, February 8th.
A rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland has fight fans excited about UFC 312. Du Plessis is the current champion and got the better of Strickland this first time around, but he will be looking for revenge. Du Plessis is 22-2 with nine wins by knockout, while Strickland is 29-6 with eleven knockout wins during his UFC career.
Some of the other great fights on this stacked card include Zhang Weili versus Tatiana Suarez, Justin Tafa versus Tallison Teixeira, and Jimmy Crute versus Rodolfo Bellato. Weili is the current women's starweight champion with 25 wins and only three losses.
UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UFC 312 Odds
MAIN CARD
Dricus du Plessis (-205) vs. Sean Strickland (+175)
Zhang Weili (-104) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-116)
Justin Tafa (+132) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-152)
Jimmy Crute (+145) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-170)
Jake Matthews (-120) vs. Francisco Prado (+180)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Jack Jenkins (+190) vs. Gabriel Santos (-225)
Tom Nolan (+115) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-135)
Wang Cong (-450) vs. Bruna Brasil (+350)
Colby Thicknesse (+355) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (-455)
EARLY PRELIMS
Jonathan Micallef (+205) vs. Kevin Jousset (-240)
Quillan Salkilld (-425) vs. Anshul Jubli (+325)
Hyun Sung Park (-250) vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+210)