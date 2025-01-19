Watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
UFC 311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 will take place at the Intuit Dome live in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 18th.
A rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukya was supposed to take place, but it will instead be Renato Moicano fighting against the lightweight champion as Tsarukya had to be removed due to non-weight cut medical issues leading up to the fight. This card features several other great fights, including Umar Nurmagomedov versus Merab Dvalishvili and Jiri Prochazka versus Jamahal Hill.
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UFC 311
Islam Makhachev -900 vs. Renato Moicano +600
Umar Nurmagomedov -320 vs. Merab Dvalishvili +250
Jiri Prochazka -140 vs. Jamahal Hill +110
Jailton Almeida -480 vs. Sergehi Spivac +360
Reiner de Ridder -115 vs. Kevin Holland -105
Payton Talbott -1200 vs. Raoni Barcelos +750
Grant Dawson -260 vs. Diego Ferreira +210
Karol Rosa -265 vs. Ailin Perez +215
Rinya Nakamura -550 vs. Muin Gafurov +400
Bogdan Guskov -165 vs. Johnny Walker +140
Benardo Sopaj -290 vs. Ricky Turcios +235
Tagir Ulanbekov -350 vs. Clayton Carpenter +275