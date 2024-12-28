Watch UConn vs North Carolina Fenway Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The UConn Huskies will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Saturday, December 28th.
UConn will tie for the most wins in program history with a bowl victory. Jim Mora has greatly improved his team's record in his third season with the Huskies and will look to end the season on a high note. Senior quarterback Joe Fagnano has thrown 18 touchdown passes and only four interceptions this year for UConn.
2025 NFL Draft prospect Omarion Hampton leads North Carolina. As a junior, their star running back gained 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also added another 373 through the air and is averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. He should be one of the top prospects at his position come draft day.
UConn vs North Carolina
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UConn (+!20) vs North Carolina (-140)
Spread: UNC -2.5
O/U: 53.5