Watch UConn vs Marquette: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The UConn Huskies will face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday, February 1st, at the Fiserv Forum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Huskies have not been as great this year as they normally are, but they are still clinging on to a top 25 ranking. At 15-6, they will still punch their ticket into the tournament in March unless they completely unravel. Alex Karaban is leading the team with 15 points per game.
Marquette sits at the top of the Big East standings, but they are tied with St. John's at 9-1. The Golden Eagles have an 18-3 record overall and are the ninth-ranked team in the nation. Kam Jones has carried a lot of the weight on his shoulders, scoring nearly 19 points a night.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
UConn Huskies vs Marquette Golden Eagles
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UConn (+250) vs Marquette (-300)
Spread: MARQ -7.5
O/U: 143.5