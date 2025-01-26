Watch UCLA vs Maryland: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The UCLA Bruins will face the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, January 26th, at the XFINITY Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: UCLA vs Maryland Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Bruins are the number one ranked team in the country with a perfect 19-0 record. They are still a half-game back from USC in the Big Ten standings, having played one less game than the Trojans, but will take the lead with a win. Lauren Betts is averaging over 20 points per game and is coming off a 25-point performance against Rutgers in their last game.
Maryland will look to pick up their biggest win of the season but needs to bounce back after losing three of their last five games. Prior to the poor stretch, they won their first fourteen games of the season, so this is a massive showdown for the Terrapins, who are still ranked eighth in the country.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
UCLA Bruins vs Maryland Terrapins
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)