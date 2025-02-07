Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Seattle Kraken in this NHL matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, February 6th.
WATCH: Maple Leafs vs Kraken Live | Stream on ESPN+
Toronto trails Florida by one point for first place in the Atlantic division, which has turned out to be one of the toughest in the NHL. Leading goal scorer William Nylander and points leader Mitch Marner make for a dangerous offensive attack. Marner is second in the league in assists with 54 this season.
The Kraken are 23-28-4 this year and have lost four of their last five games. They are still well ahead of the last-place Sharks in the division, but it would take a miraculous turnaround for them to make the postseason at this point. Jared McCann has 14 goals and 28 assists this season.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream on ESPN+
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken
- Date: Thursday, February 6th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Maple Leafs (-165) and the Kraken (+140)
Spread: TOR (-1.5, +145) SEA (+1.5, -175)
O/U: 6.5 (O +115) (U -135)