Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Montreal Canadiens in this NHL matchup at the Bell Centre on Saturday, January 18th.
WATCH: Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Maple Leafs are sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division, but there is plenty of competition at the top, including Florida, Tampa Bay, and Boston. Mitch Marner ranks inside the top ten, having already eclipsed 60 points this season, and all three of their goalies have more wins and losses.
Montreal is suffering from trying to compete in a stacked division. they have more wins than losses, but they still find themselves in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield both have more than 40 points on the season for the Canadiens.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Live | Stream free on Fubo
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Maple Leafs (-140) vs Canadiens (+120)
Spread: MTL (+1.5, -215) TOR (-1.5, +170)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)