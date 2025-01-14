Watch Tiger Woods TGL Debut Los Angeles GC vs Jupiter Links: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Golf Club will match up against Jupiter Links Golf Club on January 14th during the TGL, a new virtual golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
WATCH: TGL Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Los Angeles GC is made up of Justin Rose, Colin Morikawa, and Sahith Teegala. Morikawa is currently the fourth-ranked golfer in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. He will look to show that his game can translate to this type of setting and environment.
Tiger Woods leads the Jupiter Links GC into this match and is joined by teammates Kevin Kisner and Max Homa. Any time Woods picks up a golf club, people want to watch, and it will be great to see him take part in this new style of play. Even at his age, he is still one of the biggest draws in the sport.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Golf Club (-163) vs Jupiter Links Golf Club (+125)
Season Odds:
+340: Los Angeles Golf Club
+360: Boston Common Golf
+380: New York Golf Club
+450: Atlanta Drive GC
+470: The Bay Golf Club
+650: Jupiter Links Golf Club